SEBRING — Fire crews had an early morning call on a house in downtown Sebring.
After the 6:20 a.m. Tuesday dispatch, Sebring city firefighters — 16 on scene — found a wood-frame house at 150 Pomegranate heavily involved in fire. Approximately 75% of the building was burning.
No occupants had been injured. City fire officials said no one was found in the house, although it is believed people were inside prior to the blaze.
Firefighters made a defensive attack, fire officials said, until they could gain enough headway to get inside, from which they could attack the fire directly.
They had cleared the scene within three hours. Fire officials said the house was a total loss, with holes burned through the wall of one of the gables, exposing the rafters.
Occupants of the home stood nearby during the blaze and more began to come around while fire crews overhauled the structure – hitting hot spots and ensuring all the fire was out.
The home sits within boundaries of the Community Redevelopment Agency district, one block off the Circle and a block and a half off Lakeview Drive.
Agents with the Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the as-yet unknown cause.
Police arrested at least one occupant on scene. Sebring police charged Shaanan Spiegel, 31, a resident of the home, with obstruction. He was still undergoing booking at the Highlands County Jail as of noon Tuesday. police said.