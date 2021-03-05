SEBRING — It took Highlands County Fire Rescue crews approximately an hour to bring a mobile home fire under control Wednesday afternoon.
With no one at the house in the 6100 block of Oak Crest Street, county officials said there were no residents injured when the three-alarm blaze started. After the first 911 dispatch at 4:02 p.m., fire engines came from DeSoto City Station 19 and Leisure Lakes Station 30, supplied by tankers from DeSoto City Stations 18 and 19.
County and fire officials both said they would call in the Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal to check for the cause. Not much of the single-wide home survived the flames, except the metal roof. The metal building reflected heat back on the fire and made it hotter.
Medical Unit 19-1 and West Sebring Medical Unit 10-1 both responded to the scene, as did Battalion Chief 2, the Operations Chief, Highlands County sheriff’s deputies and Duke Energy, to ensure power was off to the home before firefighters started their attack.