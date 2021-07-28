LAKE PLACID — No one got injured and a family’s home survived a fire, but the husband’s concrete block workshop did not.
The owner, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor, received burns and smoke inhalation from trying to put out the fire himself. He was treated onsite, Bashoor said, and likely would not be transported.
Firefighters from five different HCFR stations converged Monday afternoon on the home on Patton Avenue in Highlands Park Estates. They also saved the house, just a few yards away from the burning shed.
“[Crews] threw enough water on the house to keep it from igniting,” Bashoor said.
The fire also did not send any igniting sparks into surrounding brush or onto the family’s treehouse, on the south side of the house, away from the shed.
Within a half hour or more of being dispatched at 12:41 p.m., firefighters had the fire under control. Units arrived from Highlands Park Estates Station 33, Lake Placid Fire Station 36, Leisure Lakes Fire Station 29, Placid Lakes Station 39 and Sun ‘N Lakes South Station 41, along with two Emergency Medical Services units, Bashoor said, with four medics. Two of the four, he said, were dual-trained and fought the fire among the total 18 firefighters on the scene.
The cause is uncertain, Bashoor said. He guessed that damage might go up to $100,000 or more, given the concrete-block building and the reported tools, vehicles and other items the building contained.
He’s opting to have his department investigate the cause rather than bring in the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services (DIFS), which encompasses the former Division of the Florida State Fire Marshal.
“There’s no reason to suspect that it was anything other than accidental,” Bashoor said.
After the fire, firefighters had gathered under the family’s aluminum carport as a makeshift shelter to rehabilitate from the heat, reported to be 110-degree index, Bashoor said. Shortly after that, the HCFR Rehab Unit arrived to set up a proper shelter and cooling station.
County officials recommend people visit www.ready.gov/heat for tips from the federal government on how to lower the heat in their homes and buildings, as well as how to protect themselves from high-heat summer days.