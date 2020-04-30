SEBRING — The City of Sebring was called out to a fire Monday evening to a structure fire on Pomegranate Avenue. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a mobile home with smoke coming out of two windows and the front door.
A dispatch call for a fire investigation sent the firefighters out.
“As soon as they got rolling, they could see the plumes of smoke,” Sebring Fire Captain Austin Maddox said. “As soon as they saw that, the second page went out for a structure fire at 5:15.”
The home was unoccupied by humans, but three dogs died in the fire.
“They were overcome by smoke,” Maddox said.
Maddox said the firefighters started putting water on the mobile home that was on fire and also ran lines to put water on the neighboring homes as they are relatively close. The fire was out fairly quickly on the outside of the residence. Crews were able to move to the interior quickly and keep the fire from spreading from the room of origin, Maddox said.
“There was some damage,” Maddox said. “There was minor damage to an awning of the trailer next door and the water knocked a screen out.”
Sebring Police Department were on the scene to keep traffic out of the area. Maddox said he believed the police officers also opened the front door to ensure there was no one inside. Highlands County EMS were also on standby. There were no injuries to firefighters.
The cause of the fire was not known as of press time.