LAKE PLACID — A fire in a quad-plex Tuesday morning in Lake Placid displaced a family of three, but firefighters got it out in 20 minutes, without injury.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said Tuesday afternoon that he did not yet know the cause of the fire, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze to one of the four dwelling units.
He said firefighters arrived at the 7:15 a.m. call to find smoke seeping from the door and window and fire visible in the window of one of the units in the 700 block of South Main Avenue in Lake Placid.
The three people living there had gotten out safely, he said, and were receiving help from the American Red Cross.
Officials with the American Red Cross Florida’s Coast to Heartland Chapter said volunteers provided the family with direct client assistance, which may include temporary sheltering and financial assistance, as well as comfort/hygiene kits and connections to community partners for more long-term assistance.
Units from Lake Placid Station 36, Highlands Park Station 33, Sun ‘N Lakes Station 41 responded along with Emergency Medical Service and Battalion Chief 2 responded to the blaze, Bashoor said — 15 personnel, not counting law enforcement from Lake Placid Police Department and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.