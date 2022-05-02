VENUS — Highlands County fire trucks and tankers rushed Friday morning to a house fire in Venus.
They got the fire out with no injuries. No one was home at the time. However, the house and an adjacent shed were a total loss: $75,000 in damage.
The fire call came in just before 10:30 a.m. when Highlands County Consolidated 911 Dispatch paged out Engine 41, Engine 36, Rescue 41, Rescue 36, Tanker 45, Tanker 39, Tanker 29, Squad 36 (an air truck) and Battalion Chiefs 2, 4 and 6, along with Division 1 and the Florida Forest Service.
They found a mobile home and a shed both as fully-involved fires. Those fires had started a small brush fire, which Forestry crews helped put out.
Fire crews cleared the scene at 2:30 p.m., county officials report. There was no reported cause for the fires.