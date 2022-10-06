SEBRING — Sebring city firefighters knocked down a fire Monday in less than 12 minutes.
The damage was confined to part of a wall on the south side of a house in the 1700 block of Roseland Avenue in Sebring, with some fire, smoke and water damage on the inside.
Assistant Sebring Fire Chief Dirk Riley pointed out the hole in the wall that revealed how the wood-framed house had termite damage. Tunnels created by the destructive insects allow a fire to self-aerate within the wood as it burns, he said.
The house is one of many from a neighborhood built during World War II with wood construction and, in some cases, 80-year-old wiring. Some houses in the area have caught fire and burned down quickly.
Fortunately, that did not happen on Monday.
Fire crews responded quickly enough to prevent major damage. Engines 14 and 15 received the dispatch at 3:14 p.m. Monday. They called in the fire as out/under control at 3:26 p.m.
Riley said no one was injured. The resident had just turned all the breakers back on in the house after completing some work on it.
Shortly after that, he said, a passerby saw smoke and alerted the resident to the danger.
In addition to two fire engines and Riley, Fire Chief Robert Border also responded, as did Highlands County Fire Rescue fire and medical units and Sebring Police Department, for traffic control on the narrow street.