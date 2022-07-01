AVON PARK — A fire caused significant damage Thursday morning to a concrete-block, metal roof home in Avon Park.
No one was injured in the fire, but Avon Park Fire Chief Andy Marcy said the circumstances of the fire appeared suspicious.
He called in investigators with the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services — Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosive Investigations (DIFS). The investigation is still open.
Putting out the fire was relatively easy, Marcy said. It took eight to 10 minutes from when fire crews arrived on the scene.
“When we showed up, there was not a lot of smoke,” Marcy said.
Firefighters found flames once they opened the doors, however. Also, he said, at least one window was already busted out.
The call came in at 11:04 a.m. for a house in the 300 block of South Palmer Avenue. Marcy rolled alongside Engine 5-1, which was met by Highlands County Fire Rescue Engine 41.
Marcy said the city has automatic mutual aid for certain parts of the city. In this case, it was in the area immediately south of State Road 17/East Cornell Street, on the east side of Memorial Drive.
HCFR medical personnel also arrived, and Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies provided traffic control.