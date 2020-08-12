SEBRING — When the Board of County Commission received the Fitch fire assessment study in 2016, it said the county needed seven full-time staffed fire stations.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor believes he can do it with five stations in the next five years.
That will include having a station in Spring Lake Improvement District, between Sebring and Lorida on U.S. 98, which would close a gap in coverage.
“Spring Lake is outside the five-mile radius of any facility,” Bashoor said, referring to Insurance Services Office (ISO) ratings for fire service that reduce rates for homes and businesses that have a fire station five miles or nearer.
With that station and at least one other fully-staffed station, he said, local ISO ratings in some areas could drop from 9X to 5X, which would mean as much as a 30% reduction in insurance rates for some people in rural areas.
The needs assessment done by Fitch & Associates LLC recommended seven stations, but the budget commissioners adopted falls short of that. Right now, the assessment collects 31.5 cents per day from each home, and the plan needs 63 cents per day.
The fire assessment commissioners approved in July 2018 covers 68% of the costs recommended by Government Services Group (GSG) consultant firm, or about $5 million or less of the $7 million GSG recommended.
Those numbers were based on the Fitch needs assessment, and Bashoor said consolidation of the various volunteer departments has helped to standardize data gathering and reporting, which could get better data for a new needs assessment, and subsequent rate study.
“We are working to get the [computer-assisted dispatch] data and tax assessors’ data to gather the codes and layer them together,” Bashoor said. “With everyone on the same program, we can do that.”
He still needs to make sure every shift at each full-time station has four firefighters, at least, to meet the standard of “two-in, two-out,” where two stay outside while two go into a burning structure to rescue trapped occupants or battle the blaze from inside.
Stations would also need to have a full complement of Emergency Medical Services personnel, since Bashoor wants them running on medical calls and fire calls, to provide medical care to firefighters and victims.
In 2018, the county had 68 EMS employees, with six field supervisors, funded at $6.3 million, and six fire service employees, with no paid field supervisors, funded at $4.9 million, and 183 volunteers on the books.
EMS was billing $3.7 million of its calls, Bashoor said.
This year, with consolidated fire and EMS, Highlands County Fire Rescue gets $4.2 million from EMS billing and $5.4 million from the fire assessment and a $13.3 million proposed budget.
EMS has a $7.4 million proposed budget with 32 EMS-only employees, and fire has a $5.9 million proposed budget with 61 cross-credentialed employees.
Twelve of the approved positions have remained unfunded to save budget funds and have been slowly implemented to meet income.
The volunteer rosters have been culled to 110. Of those, 46 are actively engaged, 102 have run at least one call in the last year and 16 of those have run two or less calls a month.
Renovation of DeSoto City’s volunteer station on DeSoto Road is complete, the new headquarters on Kenilworth Boulevard is underway, while Stations 19 (DeSoto City), 36 (Lake Placid) and 45 (Venus) are in planning.
Two new medical units are due soon, as are four fire trucks by the end of the year, Bashoor said.
Commissioner Don Elwell asked if the system is sustainable if the county gets a loan for fire services. Bashoor said it really depends on what the county can’t do without.
“Yes, it has to be about what we can afford, but it also has to be about what we can’t do without,” Bashoor said. “[People] may have to pay more in fire assessment, but if homeowner insurance goes down, to me it’s a wash.”
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said they are also looking at grants, which may help carry the fire services until the commission agrees to raise the assessment to its full level.
Bashoor said one grant was a three-year staffing grant.
Commissioners asked about the new site for the Lake Placid station beside AdventHealth Lake Placid, which would vacate the current downtown site and the previously proposed site behind Publix. The reason for moving the site is that the town’s code does not allow for metal buildings in the downtown area.
“Metal makes the building more affordable,” Vosburg said.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if the county will be able to get a traffic light there, now that it will have increased traffic. Bashoor said County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. is asking Florida Department of Transportation staff about that.
“We desire one,” Bashoor said.
Vosburg said the county would ask FDOT to fund it. Bashoor said it would cost $200,000 to $400,000 otherwise.