SEBRING — Firefighters had to attend to three fires Monday, including several acres of wildfire off Mini Ranch Road, because of unattended pile burns.
Highlands County Fire Rescue officials advise, since it is 90 degree F outside and very dry, people need to follow the laws and burn safely out of reach of structures and woods.
Even if people are burning cautiously, local fire officials advise to wait until Highlands County gets some overdue rain.
At approximately 3:15 p.m. Monday, Desoto City Station 19 and Medical Unit 3-1 were alerted to a possible shed fire on Fox Road, the entrance to the Silver Fox subdivision off of State Road 66.
Engine 19 fire crew found a large debris pile burning illegally, and extinguished it, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue reports.
Shortly after that, units from DeSoto City Stations 18 and 19 and Battalion 2 got an alert on a brush fire on Kenilworth Boulevard near Mini Ranch Road with several acres on fire.
“I was told by another neighbor that someone may have been burning brush and it got away from them,” said Kathy Rabatie, who lives on Mini Ranch Road. “The woods are like tinder with all this dry, hot weather.”
Rabatie said it got very close to her neighbor’s home, but not close enough to damage anything there.
“We’re OK. It was pretty terrifying,” said Susie Bishop, Rabatie’s neighbor. “It came within 15 feet of our house.”
Bishop said another person had seen the fire and called 911, and she had great thanks for the units from West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department Station 10, Lorida Station 24, Leisure Lakes Station 29 and the Florida Forestry Service who put out the fire.
An unattended burn, possibly illegal, got off the property intended, said both Bishop and Bashoor. It’s now under investigation by the Florida Forestry Service.
Bishop said the debris burn was “quite a ways from their home,” but the wind picked up the embers and blew it toward them.
Her husband was behind one of the fire trucks on the road, Bishop said, and reported to her that the fire had reached the tops of some of the nearby pine trees.
“It was under control by the time I got there,” Bishop said, noting they had no damage, aside from a smell. “It was smoky in our house.”
At the same time as the Kenilworth Boulevard/Mini Ranch Road fire, crews received word of a shed fire on Atterberry Drive off of E.O. Douglas Avenue in Sebring.
Units from West Sebring Volunteer Fire Station 9 and Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Station 7 joined Battalion Chief 1 and the Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor at that pile burn that escaped into three adjacent residential yards and a grove.
The fire cause is unknown, Bashoor reported, but it was brought under control.