LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Fire Rescue got a brush fire put out Thursday night after a fire in a travel trailer set it off.
The trailer, however, was a total loss, according to Fire Rescue officials, and that case is under investigation.
The call came at 11 p.m. Thursday. Fire Rescue units rolled out to Sunflower Drive in the Sun ‘N Lakes South subdivision, south of Lake Placid, to find a travel trailer ablaze with an adjacent brush fire.
Firefighting units arrived from Sun ‘N Lakes Station 41, Lake Placid Station 36, Highlands Park Station 33 and Placid Lakes Station 39, along with Emergency Medical Services Medic Unit 36 and Battalion Chief 2.
There were no injuries. Units remained on scene for a couple of hours to pick off hot spots before declaring the fire out.