SEBRING — Thursday night saw Highlands County Fire Rescue checking the perimeter of a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s controlled burn in the Placid Lakes area.
Units from Placid Lakes Station 39 went with Battalion Chief 2 to make sure flames were still within the burn area and under control.
Fire Rescue has now put a dollar amount to Thursday morning’s fire. It destroyed an $85,000 home east of Lake Placid in Highlands Park Estates.
The Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal still has the cause under investigation.
In addition to that, county fire and medical responders had an ATV rollover accident in the south end of the county, with one person sent to a local hospital.
In a 24-hour period, nine medic units transported 24 patients, including one patient who fell at home in the north of the county. Emergency Medical Services carried that patient to a landing zone for transport to a trauma center by Aeromed helicopter.
Fire units ran for a propane tank leak on Delaware Avenue west of U.S. 27 and a reported structure fire in Avon Park at the Marathon gas station that turned out to be a minor electrical issue.
Projects in planning and under construction include DeSoto City Station 18 and the new headquarters on Kenilworth Boulevard. Station 18 is essentially complete with a homemade kitchen table made by the volunteer firefighters, and with a December completion date for the headquarters.
The county is working on a renewed aid agreement with the Avon Park Bombing Range Fire Department and on a separate automatic-aid agreement with Polk County Fire Rescue.
As part of the new box-card response program, Fire Chief Marc Bashoor and Chief Andy Marcy are rolling out an automatic-aide pilot program. In portions of the response area where city and county fire units overlap, they will co-dispatch city and county units on structure fires. The chiefs will evaluate the effectiveness of the pilot program and determine whether expanding the cooperative agreement makes sense for the communities we serve.
This afternoon, city and county firefighters and paramedics worked together to train on familiarity with water-hose lines, breathing apparatus, accountability and command procedures.