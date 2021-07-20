SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue is sending older fire equipment to surplus and reducing the age of its fleet.
Two fire engines, a 1986 GMC (Desoto City) and a 1991 Federal (Desoto City), will be auctioned off, and two older ambulances will be used as trade-ins toward other ambulances on order. The two engines set to be auctioned have a combined age of 65 years, while the two ambulances have a combined age of 24 years with 425,000 miles and 28,000 engine hours between the two of them.
The National Fire Protection Association says front-line fire equipment that is 15 years or older should be moved to second-line service, and equipment that is 20 years or older should be removed from the fleet.
When the fire protection services assessment was authorized in 2018, the average age of the fire equipment fleet was already past 20 years; One of the Fitch Study recommendations was to reduce the age of the fleet.
“After taking care of our people, one of the most important things we can do is provide safe and reliable equipment for them to use,” Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said.
Prior to obtaining four new engines (only three are in – the fourth will arrive by the end of this calendar year), the average age of the HCFR fleet had risen to 21 years.
With those four new engines in service, and both the 1986 GMC and the 1991 Federal going to surplus, the average age of the fleet will drop to 17.9 years. While the average age of the fleet is still past the front-line years, it is headed in the right direction.
Fire Rescue’s new engines are engine 19, engine 39, and engine 41. The fourth engine, set to arrive later this year, will go to station 33 (Highlands Park). The body and compartments are identical on all four engines.
Two older engines are being repositioned once the new engine 41 is deployed. Old engine 39 (a 1997 International, at 24 years old) and old engine 41 (a 2001 E-One, at 20 years old) will be repurposed internally as reserve equipment. Old engine 19 will go to station 18.
The two older ambulances being purged from the fleet will be used as trade ins for three new transport units on order. These two ambulances are the third and fourth units to be traded in over the past three years.
Additionally, a breathing-air-refill/light unit, which will be housed at station 9 (West Sebring), is in production at the manufacturer. This unit, which is a specialized piece of firefighting apparatus used by firefighters to provide supplemental lighting and SCBA air cylinders at the scene of an emergency, will serve the entire county system.
No additional new units are currently funded or projected.
On the hiring front, interviews begin next week to fill various firefighter/medic vacancies. New hires go through about 45 days of fire and EMS credentialing before ending up “on the street” as part of a two-person crew.
“By following the Fitch Study blueprint that the County Commissioners provided, we have been able to not only hire people and provide newer equipment, but also to provide incentives to attract and keep volunteers,” Bashoor said.