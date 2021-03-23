SEBRING — Multiple units from Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire just after 7:30 a.m. Monday at a residence on River Road. The residents were not home when firefighters arrived; no injuries to the homeowners or firefighters were reported. The fire is still under investigation.
Highlands County Fire Rescue officials were alerted to a structure fire and when they got to the property, found the fire “well advanced.” Flames were visible through the roof of the home. While firefighters fought the flames, additional backup was called in for assistance.
HCFR said in a social media post that the family dog was unaccounted for at the time of the fire.
The firefighters stayed on the scene for hours. HCFR estimates the damage at $150,000.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Placid, Leisure Lakes, DeSoto City 19 and Rehab Unit were at the scene of the morning’s fire.
Firefighters kept busy last week with a number of structure fires, as well.