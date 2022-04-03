SEBRING — The Highlands County Landfill caught fire Wednesday and reopened Friday afternoon, 50 hours later.
Highlands County officials report that the cause is unknown.
“It is very difficult to tell,” said Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski.
It took Highlands County Fire Rescue personnel 50 hours to squelch the blaze, using 260,000 gallons of water, the equivalent of nine 20-by-40-foot backyard swimming pools.
Rybinski said the fire started at 12:21 p.m. on Wednesday, shutting down the landfill, which did not reopen for operations until 2:30 p.m. Friday. It suspended or delayed garbage collection in many neighborhoods as the fire disrupted operations.
The day it started, the county had sent out a warning early that morning about elevated fire danger, with southeast winds at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph, and low fuel moisture and humidity dropping below 35%, creating red flag conditions for a few hours that afternoon.
Fire engine crews arrived from Stations 7 (Sun ‘N Lake), 9 and 10 (West Sebring), 18 and 19 (DeSoto City), 24 (Lorida), 29 (Placid Lakes), 33 (Highlands Park Estates), and 41 (Sun ‘N Lakes South). Also on scene were Medic Units 17 and 19, Emergency Medical Services Unit 3, Battalion Chiefs 1 and 2, Chiefs 2 and 6 and Fire Chief E. Laney Stearns.
Rybinski said Rehab 51, a truck dedicated to helping rehabilitate exhausted crews, was also on scene.
As of Thursday night, after having contained 95% of the blaze, crews had done a final push to extinguish the last areas still burning, but suspended operations that night once visibility got too low. They resumed operations on Friday and finished putting out the fire.