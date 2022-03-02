LAKE PLACID — The Placid Lakes fire station has been holding a barbecue for the neighborhood since 1982, Ronald Reagan’s first year in office.
This year is different, because the county funds all the fire departments through one special tax district.
“We’ve been doing this for 39 years,” said Mark Fortier, chief of Lake Placid Station 39. “This is not so much about the money anymore, but keeping the fire station in front of the community, a way to say hello to everyone.”
Drivers exiting the neighborhood on Catfish Creek Road on recent weekend mornings have dropped donations of $1 and $5 into a boot held by firefighter Dave Holden and other fire personnel from the station. They’re raising money for all the beef and pork they cook on the station’s serious barbecue grill.
“We look forward to this every year,” said Holden, who last year pointed out the features of a new fire engine to a reporter.
The 2020 International fire engine has air-ride suspension and advanced water and foam delivery system. The vehicle, built by E-One of Ocala, has slide-out drawers for tools and an extended cab that can seat up to five firefighters.
Though the county’s fire tax district helped pay for the new fire engine, the station relies on the fundraiser to buy incidentals around the station.
“We’re serving sliced beef, sliced pork, barbecue beans, potato salad, and brownies at $10 a plate,” said Fortier, who leads about a dozen firefighters, including a deputy chief and a captain. They are all volunteers.
The barbecue is Sunday, March 6, and runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We hope everyone will come and say hello,” Fortier said.
The fire station is at 300 Washington Blvd., just off Placid Lakes Boulevard. The station’s number is 863-465-7805.