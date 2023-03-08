SEBRING — Social media users learned from Highlands County Fire Rescue that a fire crew finished mopping up Monday afternoon a landfill fire from Sunday.
Tuesday morning, walking into the Board of County Commissioners meeting, Public Safety Director/HCFR Chief Laney Stearns said fire crews had to return again that morning to handle hot spots.
It reacted much like a muck fire, said county public information officials Tuesday morning. Like a muck fire, it’s hard to reach the hot spots, which are already surrounded by fuel and pockets of air.
The landfill also has the additional complication from several fire-starters in the form of reactive batteries and chemicals dumped into the household garbage, much to the dismay of landfill operations staff.
“We had a cell phone battery sparking on the top,” Solid Waste Manager Ronnie Sumard told commissioners about other non-burning spots of the mound. “We got it out immediately with our water truck.”
Bob Diefendorf, project manager and assistant to the county engineer, said the county saw a lot of Hoverboard-style motorized skate and wheel boards, with internal batteries, turned in Saturday at the Household Hazardous Materials event.
However, Diefendorf said, they ran over one with a piece of heavy equipment, just to test how volatile it is. Sumard called it an “instant ball of fire.”
Sometimes, Sumard said, when loads containing chemicals land on the mound, they start smoking. Putting water on them, sometimes, just makes them burn hotter.
This week, landfill crews will go over the 2.5-acre fire site on the south slope and make sure it’s covered in sand and earth, to prevent further flare-ups.
Public information officials reported that approximately 300,000-400,000 gallons of water went onto the fire on Monday alone.
County Commissioner Scott Kirouac said he wanted to see if there would be any way to set up cameras to watch the landfill and catch smoldering fires before they get out of hand.
At this time of year, Kirouac said, the conditions are right for a fire — dry/low humidity with consistent stiff breezes — and having sparkers and accelerants in the mound doesn’t help.
“Anything we can do proactively, as a commission, I want to do,” Kirouac said.