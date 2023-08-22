Sebring city firefighters found a house fully involved in fire early Sunday morning.
The fire had gotten so intense, fire reports state, that fire crews could not enter the house and had to take up a defensive perimeter.
In the light of day, the two-story house at 2451 Lakeview Drive in Sebring, recently renovated, appears gutted and may be a total loss.
The cause is not yet known, said Fire Capt. Austin Maddox on Monday. It’s under investigation by the Florida Division of State Fire Marshal-Bureau of Fire & Arson Investigations.
Maddox said the house had just been purchased and allegedly may have been planned for demolition. The Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office lists the house as built in 1920, valued at just under $150,000.
Firefighters at Stations 14 and 15 got the call at approximately 3:40 a.m. of a structure fire on Lakeview Drive. Even off-duty Sebring firefighters arrived on scene to help, as did Rescue 17-2 from Highlands County Fire Rescue, providing medical coverage and rehab.
Fire crews brought the blaze under control at approximately 5 a.m.
Maddox said that many of the city’s structure fire calls, as of late, have been heavily or fully-involved fires upon arrival, despite being close to a station.
It’s more typical and expected to arrive and find a structure with smoke showing, not flames, he said.
Firefighters urge anyone who sees suspicious smoke to call 911 immediately and let fire crews investigate to see if there is a fire that they can subdue before it gets out of hand.
