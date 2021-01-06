SEBRING — Norma Gonzalez and her husband, Francisco Ruiz, had their world turned upside down on Dec. 6 as their home went up in flames. The home on East Royal Palm Street in Lake Placid was a total loss, along with all of the family’s possessions, according to Gonzalez.
The Highlands County Professional EMS and Firefighters Local 5147 stepped up to help the family’s recovery with a financial donation. The union’s president, Ellery Uribe, joined Secretary Kelly Schwingel in presenting Gonzalez with a card and gift on Tuesday at the West Sebring Fire Department Station 7 on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard.
“It’s Christmas, the gifts were lost,” Uribe said. “This is a bad time to go through this. We want them to enjoy their holidays.”
The couple and their two children were not at home at the time of the fire, which was around 6:45 p.m. The family was visiting other family a few streets over. The fire marshal told Gonzalez that the five-gallon water cooler started the fire, although she was unsure if it overheated or if it was some sort of problem with the circuit breaker.
Whatever caused it, Gonzalez said she was glad her home was insured. The couple just paid the home off in November. She did say her home had smoke detectors but she did not know if they went off or not as they were not home.
“One of the neighbor’s kids told his father the house had an orange light.” Gonzalez said.
The father looked out the window and knew the home was on fire. Someone called 911 and another neighbor called Norma to tell her abound the fire.
One firefighter was injured in the fire. A portion of the roof came down on top of him. He was treated at a local hospital and later released.
“It’s a blessing none of us were in there,” Gonzalez said. “I am glad we weren’t in the house sleeping.”
The community has stepped up to help the family as well as the Local 5147. Highlands County Fire Rescue presented the family with money/gift cards and a drive-thru dinner fundraiser was held for the three families who all had a house fire within days of each other.
Local 5147 has also been collecting funds for the family who lost their house to a fire on Dec. 10 at the 1800 block of Cedarbrook Street in Sylvan Shores and a Sebring fire in the 5500 block of Grenada Boulevard. Union representatives will soon deliver funds for the other fires.
“I feel great that they are helping me out,” Gonzalez said about the community and union. “It really means a lot, especially when that’s the last thing you want to think about.”