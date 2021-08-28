SEBRING — For this year’s Highlands News-Sun Highlander Awards, Our Backyard... Life in Highlands County is the sponsor for the Firefighter of the Year, awarded to Austin Maddox.
“The level of courage and selflessness it takes to be a firefighter is beyond words,” said Highlands News-Sun Advertising Director Amanda Young. “These men and women are called to some of the most dangerous situations over the course of their careers and perform their job with a sense of duty to the communities they serve. It is a privilege to present this award to the 2021 Highlander Awards Firefighter of the Year.”
