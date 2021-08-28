SEBRING — If you chase after a Sebring Fire Department truck on its way to a fire or a wreck, you may find the Highlands News-Sun Highlander Awards 2021 Firefighter of the Year directing the scene.
You might also find him taking photos for the department, since he also works as the department’s public information officer, informing the public through contact with the press.
If you go to a Habitat for Humanity home build, you might find Capt. Austin Maddox swinging a hammer along with a squad of fellow firefighters. At the annual Backyard BBQ Bash in Sebring, you may find him collecting briskets for judging.
He’s involved with just about everything going on in the county, and since he seems to have endless contacts, his colleagues call Maddox “Mr. Sebring.”
“He knows everybody, or is related to them,” Assistant Fire Chief Dirk Riley said. “He’s definitely full of life, charismatic. He really does care for family, friends and coworkers.”
Riley, who describes firefighters as “problem solvers” in many ways, said Maddox has developed into one of the strongest officers they have in both training and experience.
“It gets to where I’m glad to hear his voice on the radio,” Riley said. “It means the scene is being handled very well, before I get there.”
Fire Chief Robert Border said Maddox takes his job seriously, a consummate professional, who also serves as the “official/unofficial” public information officer. Originally from Avon Park, Maddox worked for both Highlands County Fire Services and DeSoto County Fire Rescue before coming to Sebring Fire on March 3, 2014.
Riley said Maddox became lieutenant on Jan. 11, 2016, and a captain on Feb. 14, 2018. He also completed the Leadership Highlands program, which impresses Riley, given the fact that the candidates are dragged all over the county and that Maddox completed his during the pandemic.
Border said Maddox is outgoing and has never met a stranger.
“He’s the kind of guy, if someone needs something done, you can always count on him,” Border said.
One organization that has depended on him a lot is Habitat for Humanity of Highlands County. Construction Manager Frank Nelson said that for the last five years, Maddox has coordinated with him and other organization staff to have a team of several firefighters come and build houses.
It didn’t happen as much last year, Nelson said, because of the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped Maddox from wanting to help.
“He’s a great guy, funny. A pleasure to be around,” Nelson said.
Maddox also seems very well versed in construction.
“One time, we put on metal roofing. I only had to explain it once,” Nelson said. “It’s the same with framing.”
Nelson said he’s never had to redo or correct anything Maddox has built.
Border said Maddox has often brought out his pressure-washing trailer whenever the department has done a work day for the United Way Day of Caring or any other charity home clean up and fix up, making sure the scene is left with clean walls and walks.
What Maddox does for his department and his community, he does doubly for his children, Riley said.
“He cares a lot for his children,” Riley said.