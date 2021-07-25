SEBRING — A resident of Sebring Hills survived a house fire early Friday morning after family and neighbors told firefighters, and firefighters went in to get the person out.
The Swallow Avenue resident, as yet unidentified by officials, was immediately airlifted in serious condition to a regional trauma center.
The call came in at 12:45 a.m., fire officials reported, about a house in the 100 block of Swallow Avenue on fire with a resident trapped inside it. Medic 10-1 out of West Sebring Station 10 arrived first to find smoke showing from the one-story home and a family member, who didn’t live there, telling them their relative was trapped.
911 Consolidated Dispatch alerted West Sebring Stations 9 and 10, Sun ‘N Lake Station 7 and Battalion Chief 1. The family member, neighbors and Highlands County sheriff’s deputies were trying to find which room the person was in when firefighters arrived.
Lt. Luis Rodriguez from Station 7 entered the smoke-filled home and pulled the resident outside. Medics tended to the person, and then took that person, still in serious condition, to be flown out to a regional trauma center.
Meanwhile, firefighters contained the fire to one room in the home, although smoke damaged the whole house. The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services, formerly the Division of the State Fire Marshal, was called to investigate the cause, the cause remains undetermined as of press time, but the loss is estimated at $10,000.
Reports from Highlands County Fire Rescue and county public information officials are that the severe damage to the house and the health danger to the resident could have been avoided. Reportedly, the resident called the relative first instead of 911. The relative went to the house first to confirm the fire, and then called 911 — causing a 20-minute delay.
Fire officials frequently report that a fire doubles in size in as little time as 30 seconds, and at least every minute, making delay even more deadly.
“We know fires can be very stressful, however all residents are reminded to please call 911 immediately at the first indication of a fire or the need for help,” County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said.
In addition, firefighters reportedly were unable to find a working smoke alarm in the home. Alarms provide early notification of a fire and a means of getting out. County and fire officials encourage all residents to install working smoke alarms on every level and in every sleeping room.