SEBRING — Imagine swinging in circles upside down 40 feet above the ground and you’ll get an idea of what a young osprey went through Tuesday morning.
The youngster, hatched and fed in a platform nest at the corner of Hammock Road and U.S. 27 South, had dried nest material wound around its left leg like a jess, the tether falconers use to keep their birds in place.
Animal Control officers believe the material had been around the bird’s leg for some time, because the leg appeared to have grown with the restraint around it.
When it came time to fly Tuesday, the osprey leaped over the side of the platform but was suddenly jerked backward. And there the frightened raptor hung for several minutes until a man crossing the intersection looked up and saw the bird flapping its wings in an attempt to right itself.
“We had a gentleman walk up to our station, Sebring Fire Station 15, and he told us he said there was a bird hanging from a power pole,” said Greg Carr, firefighter EMT with Station 15. The station is on U.S. 27, just south of Hammock Road.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services arrived on scene and surveyed the situation as the bird flapped fruitlessly above. Though it was not hanging from a power pole, live wires were nearby. As firefighters chocked the tires and prepared to raise the ladder, the bird suddenly fell to the ground, the natural tether having finally snapped. The osprey landed at the bottom of the pole in tall grass, its unharmed wings open and its face in the ground.
Animal Control deputy Joseph Minshew and his fellow Animal Services officer, Brandon Owens, let the dazed bird catch its breath before approaching. As a fellow osprey — probably from the same nest — flew circles above, Minshew reached into the grass and gently grasped its wings and neck and turned it over. With Minshew’s help, Owens used a pocket knife to cut the grass tether. The cord had worn away the feathers and rubbed the bird’s skin raw.
Of the left leg, Minshew said, “It looks like it had grown into its skin; it’s pretty swelled up underneath.”
Otherwise, the young bird didn’t look sick or malnourished. It had bright eyes, its feathers were full and its black talons grasped and opened as the men freed it from its trap.
“He’s going to Arnold’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Okeechobee County,” Minshew said. “They will work their magic; he’ll be back. He’s fine.”
Lt. Daniel Lobozzo, chief of Station 15, watched as the bird was put in a small cage for transport. He’s asked how many animals he and his crew have rescued.
“Dogs, birds, cats out of fires, cats from gutters,” he said.
And now, an osprey caught in ... midair.