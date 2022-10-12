SEBRING — When the figurative smoke cleared after Hurricane Ian tore a path of destruction in Central Florida, local firefighters stepped up to the plate – literally with suppers. The City of Sebring Fire Department brought aid to their fellow firefighters in DeSoto and Hardee counties last week.

Both counties were pummeled by the storm and all the first responders in those areas have been fighting the aftermath of Mother Nature ever since. City of Sebring Fire Department’s Captain Austin Maddox said the firefighters watched the storm that was supposed to make a direct hit to Tampa, head south instead. Floods and winds devastated the counties. DeSoto even had drownings attributed to Ian.

