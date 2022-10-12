SEBRING — When the figurative smoke cleared after Hurricane Ian tore a path of destruction in Central Florida, local firefighters stepped up to the plate – literally with suppers. The City of Sebring Fire Department brought aid to their fellow firefighters in DeSoto and Hardee counties last week.
Both counties were pummeled by the storm and all the first responders in those areas have been fighting the aftermath of Mother Nature ever since. City of Sebring Fire Department’s Captain Austin Maddox said the firefighters watched the storm that was supposed to make a direct hit to Tampa, head south instead. Floods and winds devastated the counties. DeSoto even had drownings attributed to Ian.
After days of non-stop work and rescues, the Sebring firemen collectively decided to show their support with some home-cooked hot meals. The firemen and their families got busy in the kitchens. Chief Robert Border got the pulled pork shredded, Jessica Maddox made more macaroni and cheese than she probably ever has in her life, and fireman Greg Carr’s wife Annie was the queen of banana pudding.
The pulled pork went to Hardee County. The Sebring team, shifts A and B, made enough for 60 firefighters and other first responders who were in the area.
Maddox explained why the firefighters felt the need to offer a different type of mutual aid.
“One big reason is they are a neighboring county,” he said. “Some of us work with their firefighters at South Florida State College and we went to fire school together. We grew up together with some of them. The fire service is a tight-knit family.”
Several days later, it was time to take meals to Arcadia in DeSoto County. Maddox said that county had more damage than Hardee did because of the “catastrophic” flooding. The wives hit the kitchens again to make macaroni and cheese, baked beans and banana pudding. This time, Sebring Firemen, Inc.’s Dave Travers fired up the barbecue pit to grill the chicken. Sebring Professional Firefighters Union 3210 foot the bill for both meals.
“I think they were tired and hungry,” Maddox said. “Seeing a fresh Highlands County meal brightened their spirits.”
Many of the DeSoto County first responders tried to help serve the meals, but they were told to sit back and relax and enjoy the break. Maddox worked in Arcadia for a couple of years before moving to Sebring.
“They were tired and hungry and want to go home but they have a job to do,” Maddox said.
Strike teams from all over the state of Florida were helping out both DeSoto and Hardee counties and were treated to Highlands hospitality as well.
The Sebring firefighters filled some loot bags for their firefighter families. One of the Sebring wives arranged to have 200 pair of new and dry Bomba socks. Each person received two pair in their bag. Along with the creature comforts, beef jerky, trail mix and other snacks were also packed in the bags.
A grateful Arcadia firefighter texted Maddox telling him “Thanks, you (firefighters) are a class act. We really appreciate it.”
Maddox said they would all do it again.
“These are our brothers and sisters,” Maddox said. “We are people helping people.”