SEBRING — Firefighters rescued a stranded dog from a home fire Thursday night.
No one else was home and no one was injured, according to fire officials. The fire is believed to have started accidentally, possibly as a result of smoldering cigarettes.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said the fire call went out at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fire Rescue units from West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department Stations 9 and 10, Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Station 1, Emergency Medical Services and Battalion Chief 1 responded to a structure fire in the 4700 block of Trout Avenue, north of Sebring.
They found significant smoke and fire damage inside the home. Fire crews extinguished the fire and overhauled the area to make sure everything was out.
During the fire, Bashoor said, a volunteer firefighter from Station 9 was able to find and rescue a distressed dog from the smoke and flames.
He was pleased to report that no one got hurt, but did not have a report on the cost of the damages.
Wednesday also represented a busy day for Fire Rescue throughout the county.
Units from Venus Station 45 and Sun ‘N Lakes of Lake Placid Station 41 ran several calls together, first for a vehicle wreck off of Sheppard Road with one minor injury, and then a vehicle fire on U.S. 27 near State Road 731.
A repurposed ambulance — not from any Highlands County surplus — had a mechanical issue that started a fire in the engine compartment.
The fire caused $20,000 in damages, but no injuries.
Later that afternoon, the Venus Station 45 brush truck helped fight a brush fire at Fisheating Creek in Glades County, Bashoor reported, while units from Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Station 1 answered a request from Hardee County to stand by for mutual aid.
Meanwhile, West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department Station 9 and Desoto City Station 19 ran a call for an automatic fire alarm at a church on Hammock Road.