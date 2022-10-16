SEBRING — High-altitude fire ladders pierced the blue sky above the Highlands County Fairgrounds Saturday morning. On the ground far below, children climbed into the cabs of fire engines and ambulances as firefighters stood by to explain the equipment they use.

Welcome to Heartland Fire Fest, the day-long, public open house designed to educate the public on the dangers of fire and introduce the men and women who respond to hurricanes, fight fires, and provide emergency medical services.

