SEBRING — High-altitude fire ladders pierced the blue sky above the Highlands County Fairgrounds Saturday, Oct. 15
On the ground far below, children climbed into the cabs of fire engines and ambulances as firefighters stood by to explain the equipment they use.
Welcome to Heartland Fire Fest, the day-long, public open house designed to educate the public on the dangers of fire and introduce the men and women who respond to hurricanes, fight fires, and provide emergency medical services.
“This started a while back when we had Sebring Fire Fest,” said Rob Bullock, vice president of the Highlands Fire & EMS Foundation, Inc. “The foundation decided to do something on a larger scale and so we now call it the Heartland Fire Fest.
“We take advantage of October being Fire Prevention Month so we can educate the public on the importance of fire prevention and fire safety. They take a look at the equipment, touch the trucks, and kids can put on our bunker (firefighting) gear, and the adults can see how much it all weighs.”
Local firefighters “get into technical rescue, which unfortunately our portion of the state has had to use in the last few weeks,” Bullock said. “Search and rescue, confined spaces, trench rescues — those are often done by task forces and strike teams specially trained to go into the areas.”
Dressed for the day
Parents were out in force with their children. Kathy and Jeff Howard accompanied their young grandson, Koltan (who wore his own firefighting coveralls) around the fairgrounds.
“My grandson is wearing his Halloween outfit,” Jeff Howard said. When asked if he was enjoying the fair, Koltan shyly nodded his head.
Andrew Dellarocco, captain of the Avon Park Bombing Range Fire Department, Robert Wheeler, driver/ operator of the airfield’s emergency apparatus, and Dellarocco’s son, Nikolas Dellarocco, placed coloring books and other giveaways on a table in the shadow of the massive truck. Friend Anthony Snellen was also helping out.
The truck’s three nozzles fire water or foam to put out fires. According to Dellarocco, crashed aircraft are rare at the range; however, hot brakes, jammed guns in fighter aircraft, engine flameouts and even bird strikes do happen.
In that case, Dellarocco and Wheeler drive out to the landed aircraft, get the pilot to safety, then secure the aircraft’s guns or whatever else needs to be done.
“We get him out of the aircraft safely, we make sure the area around it is safe, then we pin the guns,” Wheeler said. “We have pins for F-16, F-15s, F-18, A-10s. We also use a pin to secure their landing gear; we don’t want the landing gear collapsing.”
Mike and Eunice Aldana brought their twins David and Mateo and son Luke to the event. They climbed into the back of a high-end EMS vehicle and inspected the interior.
“We brought them so they can see and experience the equipment the fire departments have,” Mike said. “We also want them to know their community and learn about fire prevention.”
Firematics competition returns
The fest also revived the firematics games, which pits first responders against each other in traditional firefighting competition. The last firematics were about three years ago, when the Sebring Fire Fest held them downtown.
“Prior to 2019, Highlands County hosted a firematics competition for a decade,” Bullock said. “We had other firefighters who wanted to come out, but a lot of teams in Southwest Florida cannot compete today. They are still dealing with Hurricane Ian.”
In one competition, several firefighters stand before a pile of their gear: boots, jacket, helmet, gloves and other gear. When the whistle blows, each is timed taking off their shoes, pulling on their firefighting boots and the rest of their gear. Once they’re dressed, they run to the finish line. Other competitions time firefighters in repairing a hose that’s already spraying water, and other tests of skill.
Mike Morse, district fire chief for Highlands County Fire Rescue judged the Bunker Gear Relay.
“This competition tests how quickly a firefighter can put on his gear when a call comes in,” he said. “When we get calls, we want firefighters to get their gear on quickly.”
A team of firefighters came all the way from St. Lucie County Saturday morning to compete in firematics. Tyler Richards and Brandon Soroka were among the St. Lucie firefighters who competed against one another in the Bunker Gear Relay.
“I’d say we do try our best to do the best,” Richards said, “but fire departments work as a team during emergencies.”
Participating first responders included the Avon Park Bombing Range Fire Department, Florida Division of Forestry Firefighters, Highlands County Fire Rescue, Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, Sebring Fire Department, St. Lucie County Fire and Rescue, West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department, Sebring Police Department emergency response boat, Positive Medical Transport and the Lorida Fire Department.
The day began with a 5K morning run called the Heartland Fire Fest & 5K Remembrance Run.