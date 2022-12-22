SEBRING — “Be prepared” may be a motto associated with Boy Scouts but thankfully it can also be attributed with the City of Sebring Fire Department as well. With training that went above and beyond the regular firefighter training, certified rope technicians saved the day and probably a life on Tuesday afternoon.
“Injuries from a fall” was the call that came from dispatch about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. A very common call turned into anything but when firefighters discovered the injured person was up on the second story roof of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.
According to Captain Austin Maddox, a maintenance man was on the roof working when he slipped and fell. He sustained non-lifethreatening injuries.
Nurses were able to check on him but they had no way to get the patient down. Thankfully, there were three firefighters who were certified rope technicians on shift when the call came in – Lt. Rachel Smit, Senior Engineer Anthony Perez and Firefighter Clayton Waldron. Normally there are two rope technicians per shift but a couple of “trade days” were made to the schedule, Smit said.
Smit also said a rescue using ropes is very “out of the ordinary.” Neither had she nor the other technicians at the call.
“My chief and captain have never had to run one,” Smit said. “It’s different in training; there’s always an instructor watching over you.”
While they had a ladder truck, the truck could not be maneuvered into the right spot for the patient. Maddox said the patient was strapped into a Stokes basket. Smit’s chief told the rope technicians they had the lead on the rescue.
“I set it up with Tony (Perez) and we got it done,” Smit said.
Teamwork and training combined to get the patient carefully and safely onto the ground. The patient was in pain and had to be moved gently.
“I was super relived when he got on the ground and no one got hurt. I call that a successful misssion,” Smit said.
Although it felt like an eternity, the group was really on the ground for about 34 minutes. Much of that time was spent checking and re-checking the rigging. The abundance of caution was because they were lowering a patient “over the side of the building.” There were not a lot of anchor points on the building.
Maddox said the rope technicians classes are 40 hours each in Ocala.
“Our department is one of the best when it comes to education. I haven’t had to spend a dime. Any of the classes I want to go to, they encourage me. I have been to 2,000 hours of classes above my regular firefighter certification,” Smit said.
In addition, there are six firefighters who have earned their Florida Urban Search and Rescue certification. FUSAR requires a lot of specialized training.
“Twenty five percent of our department is FUSAR certified,” Maddox said. “That’s impressive for a small department.”
Maddox said the City of Sebring is very thankful that each shift has firefighters with special training.