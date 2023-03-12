SEBRING – An electrical fire originating in a garage electrical panel Friday in the Sun ‘N Lake residential community was put out before it could spread to the rest of a home.
Units from West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department, Sun ‘N Lakes Volunteer Fire Station No. 7, and Highlands County Fire and EMS units also responded to the fire on Columbus Boulevard.
Residents waited outside the home as firefighters shut off power and sprayed fire-suppression chemicals on the burning electrical panel. The walls and ceiling near the panel were scorched, but the fire was put out before it could spread.
As in most fires, smoke and fumes from the combination of burnt wiring and fire-suppression chemicals in drywall can spread throughout a structure, poisoning the air.
No injuries were reported in the fire, which occurred around 3:30 p.m., Friday.