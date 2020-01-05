SEBRING – An early warning system and the quick work of firefighters diverted a crisis at Highlands Regional Medical Center on Saturday afternoon. The City of Sebring Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm and were informed there was a fire in the elevator room.
City of Sebring Captain Austin Maddox called in Highlands County EMS who was accompanied by Highlands County Fire Rescue in case of the need to evacuate and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was also on hand.
When the firefighters entered the elevator room that is on the roof of the third floor they found heavy smoke from oil heating up in a hydraulic unit. According to Maddox, the crews immediately shut down the power to the unit and began cooling it. Venting the room was a major priority.
Maddox said there was no smoke on the patient’s floors and the staff and patients were able to shelter in place safely. There were no injuries and no problems with the smoke as the unit is on top of the roof.
Maddox said if the alarms and smoke detectors would not have been functioning things could have had a very different outcome. He did point out the elevator room does have a sprinkler system to help protect against anything tragic.
After 45 minutes of ventilating and securing the scene, the firefighters declared it safe. HRMC will have an elevator company out on Monday to fix the problem. In the meantime, a sister elevator services the same area.