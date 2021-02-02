SEBRING — Takeoff and landing are widely considered to be the most dangerous parts of any flight, with landing statistically having more wrecks.
While national business and travel magazines report that the statistical probability of having a fatal wreck among commercial flights is small — one out of 2.5 million flights — it never hurts to prepare, which is what county and city firefighters did on Saturday.
They practiced that morning and afternoon on an airplane fuselage fire simulator on a vacant tarmac area of Sebring Regional Airport. It came about via local fire departments, the Sebring Airport Authority and the University of Missouri Fire and Rescue Training Institute, through a cooperative exchange with the airport and Highlands County Fire Rescue (HCFR).
The event drew 40 students, according to HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor, including 31 paid and volunteer firefighters from his ranks and approximately nine from Sebring Fire Department.
Sebring Fire officials counted eight of their firefighters during a morning session and four more in the afternoon, for a total of 12 — approximately half the city ranks.
Bashoor said it was specialized aircraft firefighting training, everything from cockpit control to victim rescue, engine fires and galley fires.
The Institute had reached out to him through national contacts, Bashoor said, to assist in setting up the training prop and certifying them for a series of fire department training sessions along Florida’s East Coast, which has several commercial airports.
Saturday’s training used a semi-trailer outfitted to look and feel like a fuselage, with wings and tail that fold up for road transport. Once it reaches a training site, the tractor disconnects with propane for the fire simulator supplied via lines from the tractor.
Cameras record the activity and measure heat to keep trainees safe, Bashoor said.
Capt. Austin Maddox of Sebring Fire Department said he and Sebring Fire Lt. Carlos Rivera sat inside the trailer during training, since this type of training requires instructors to be inside to monitor for safety as firefighters come in, attack the fire and search for victims.
“It was 100% zero visibility,” Maddox said of the training. “It’s one of the ones you don’t see every day but it’s great to have.”
Bashoor said SAA Executive Director Mike Willingham worked with him to provide a secure location off the Sebring Airport runway, suitable for a propane-fueled training prop.