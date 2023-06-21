Anyone wanting to burn yard waste can go back to doing it. Highlands County has ended its burn ban.
That still means all burn piles will need to stay under 8 feet wide and must remain minimum safe distances from structures, roads, power lines and tree lines.
Brush fires had started to pick up in late March thanks to dry conditions, and the county imposed a burn ban starting in early April. County commissioners announced June 6 that they intended to ease off the burn ban slowly, waiting for wet conditions to return.
Rains have returned, and rinsed away the ban, but Florida Forest Service still has rules for you to follow to prevent brush fires.
All material must have been generated from the place where it’s being burned.
Burning is allowed only between 9 a.m. EST and one hour before sunset. It must be done in a non-combustible container no more than 8 feet wide.
The fire also must stay 150 feet from an occupied building, 50 feet from a paved public roadway and 25 feet from any wild lands, brush or combustible substance. It also must not be under or near power lines.
Florida Forestry does allow “recreational burning,” such as open burning of vegetative debris and untreated wood in a campfire, ceremonial bonfire, outdoor fireplace or other contained outdoor heating or cooking device.
Again, the key element is that it’s only certain materials and both contained and monitored.
As for garbage, it’s best to have it hauled off. Under Florida law, it is illegal to burn household garbage, including paper products; treated lumber; plastics; rubber materials; tires; pesticides; paint, and aerosol containers.