SEBRING – Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on Saturday night at about 8:30. There were no injuries, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor.
The brush fire was located on Albritton Road and State Road 17 in Avon Park. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
“The fire was only less than half an acre,” Bashoor said. “It looked bigger because the the grass was tall.”
Bashoor said the small amount of rain on Sunday was inconsequential to the drought index. He will continue with the burn ban. The burn ban would take effect April 21, assuming it is approved by the Highlands County Board of County Commission.
Too little rain, low humidity and high temperatures are a recipe for wildfires.
Bashoor said he was just about ready to ask the county for a burn ban last year when the clouds opened up and started raining daily. He is hoping for the same this year.
The ban will follow on the heals of Florida’s Wildlife Awareness Week, April 5-11. Bashoor urges residents to observe the week. In addition, the Florida Forest Service and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the public to educate themselves on the prevention of wildfires.
“The leading causes of wildfires this time of year are escaped yard debris burning and unauthorized debris burns,” Fried’s April 3 press release said.
Bashoor said anyone who is found responsible for a burn that gets away from them, will be held responsible for the fire suppression. If it happens under a burn ban, there is also a fine.
Since January, 796 wildfires are responsible for burning over 8,574 acres, according to Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service. Outdoor burns are allowed but are heavily restricted. Some burns will need permits. Before striking the match, it is important to know what is legal and not.
Outdoor burns can include yard debris, such as leaves and limbs of a certain size without a permit if the weather is not windy, meets the county or city setbacks, is no more than eight feet in diameter and the fire starts after 9 a.m. and is extinguished an hour before sunset. A source of water should be kept near the fire. Fires should never be left unattended.
Yard debris is not anything manufactured or household garbage, including lumber, rubber, tires etc. Waiting for the tire buy back can earn cash while saving them from the landfills or illegal burns.
“Spring and early summer are the peak of Florida’s year-round wildfire season, making it necessary for residents to be extra careful with outdoor burning,” State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service Erin Albury said in the press release . “With the rainfall below normal and current weather conditions across the state, I urge all residents to understand their role in preventing wildfires and avoiding further tragedy in our state.”