SEBRING — Fire is no respecter of persons, property or dates on the calendar. Firefighters and other first responders busy over Christmas and the following days.
Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to a fire on North Berkeley Road in the Avon Park Lakes subdivision around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. Highlands Lakes station 1 and 2, Sun ‘N Lake station 7 and EMS, Medic 4-1, and Battalion 1 arrived to find smoke coming from the garage of the home. Items inside the garage were on fire. The residents got out of the home unharmed and firefighters made quick work of the fire.
No injuries to first responders were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The damage is estimated at $7,500.
On Sunday afternoon, Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department was called out in response to a brush fire at East Albritton Road, near Geneva Road. The fire consumed about a quarter of an acre. HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor said the fire was caused by a vehicle driving over tall and dry grass.
Bashoor warned that the county is heading into the dry season and the low humidity is not helping things.
Earlier Sunday morning, HCFR and Avon Park Fire Department responded to a tri-plex residence on the 5500 block of Granada Boulevard in Sebring. The middle unit was ablaze, but the firewalls that separate the units contained the fire to the center residence.
There were injuries in this fire. According to Bashoor, three people went to local hospitals: one for a burn injury, one for smoke inhalation and one went to be checked out.
The fire marshal was on scene at the Granada Boulevard fire. Bashoor said the fire was still under investigation but there was “no reason to believe it was anything other than an accident.”
Duke Energy was also on scene. HCFR units on scene included from Sun ‘N Lake 7, West Sebring 9 and 10, Avon Park 5, Desoto City 19, Medic 4-1 and 4-2, the rehab unit. Other units stepped up to provide coverage while the fire was being battled.
The family from the Granada Boulevard fire were assisted by the American Red Cross.
A fire consumed a gold/tan pickup truck on Christmas Eve. The truck was ablaze on Kenilworth Boulevard in Sebring. According to HCFR officials, there were no injuries in this fire.