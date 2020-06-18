SEBRING-- Many events have been postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but fireworks will fly at Independence Day celebrations throughout the county. All three municipalities will have a fireworks show but there will be less festivities that encourage gatherings.
City officials have stressed social distancing and hand washing and the CDC precautions.
“The State does not mandate wearing masks,” Avon Park City Manager Mark Schrader said. “I would recommend that people wear masks among groups. COVID-19 has not gone yet.”
Sun 'N Lake Improvement District will be hosting a fireworks show at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 3 but has decided to cancel the normal festivities of its Independence Day celebrations. The rockets red glare can be seen over Hog Lake off Edgewater Drive. Many residents can view the fireworks display from their homes and there are grassy open areas to view them along Edgewater Drive.
Lake Placid will host its annual show that is put on by the Jaycees at dark, about 9 p.m., on the Fourth of July. The fireworks will light up the sky over Lake June in Winter and can be seen at the public boat ramps around the lake. The grassy areas of Lake June Ball Park are a popular spot to watch the show.
The City of Sebring will also be firing off pyrotechnics at 9 p.m. On the Fourth of July. The fireworks will be shot off a barge on Lake Jackson that is anchored off City Pier Beach.
Assistant City Administrator Bob Hoffman said the show's price tag is $20,000, the same as last year. Sebring put in $7,500 toward the bill. Contribution from local business and individuals pick up the rest of the tab. Hoffman said they were still a couple hundred dollars short but was confident the difference would be made up by July 4.
The fireworks in Sebring can be seen from many different spots. Hoffman suggests Veteran's Beach, Hidden Beach and along U.S. 27. There is no parking on the lake side of U.S. 27 and parking would have to be done on privately owned land. Several public parking spots are available near the lake downtown. Patriotic music will be provided by Mobile Music and More DJ Services.
Avon Park will follow suit with fireworks being set off at 9 p.m. Over Lake Verona. Donaldson Park is a favorite viewing area.
Good news of live performances, Highlands Lakeside Threatre at 356 W Center Ave. in Sebring, will be hosting its Patriotic Revue beginning with limited capacity. The shows will start at 11 a.m. And run on the hour until 3 p.m. The performances last about a half hour. The performances are free but donations are appreciated. Funds will be used for scholarships and camperships. For more information call 863-382-2525.
The 26th annual Firecracker 5K will look far different as it is being held virtually this year. Complete your 3.1 mile or 5k run/walk distance between now and July 4th on a route in your neighborhood, on a treadmill or park. Report the time to race director Chet Brojek via email at cbrojek@comcast.net.
The race supports Avon Park High School Cross Country teams and local youth running. Shirts, medals and a bib will be given to participants. Register to race at endurancesportstiming.com.