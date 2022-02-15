SEBRING — Can you even imagine what 100 years of history looks like? Amazing medical breakthroughs, airplanes flying across the Pacific, traveling almost anywhere quickly by car, computers doing the work of people and the list goes on. So goes the history of the First Baptist Church of Sebring’s first 100 years, 1922-2022.
According to then-pastor Jim Henry, “The 75th Anniversary year of the First Baptist Church of Sebring can be best described with one word ... celebration.
“We celebrated the past as we remembered God’s faithfulness to his church through good times and bad. Celebration continues to be our watchword as we look with great anticipation to the future.”
The church has gone through a number of changes over the years as its congregation grew and more programs were added to the ministry.
The First Church House, 1923-1938: In September 1922 construction was started on a one-story frame house facing Lemon Street. The men of the church assisted with the construction. The first service was held on May 6, 1923.
Red Brick Church House, 1938-1958: Plans were made for a larger church. In 1937 work began on the new church located at the corner of North Pine and Lemon Street.
Glass Church and Educational Units, 1958-1987: A need for additional space became evident and a unique design was created with glass walls. In 1960, Hurricane Donna blew in the glass walls, damaging everything inside. The church was temporarily moved offsite while repairs were made.
Current Sanctuary, 1987-present: The plans to build again were called “Our Vision” with groundbreaking in 1985. The current church proudly sits at 200 E. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring.
The Church Bell: The bell rang for the first time in 1941. After the present sanctuary was built, the Young family had the present bell sign erected near the corner of East Center and North Pine streets.
A proclamation was created by Sebring Mayor John Shoop, which was presented to the guests.
Worship Minister, Pastor Shane Mitchell, welcomed everyone to the proclamation. “I just moved here in the middle of 2020, during the pandemic. I’m from Chattanooga and am just getting to know all these wonderful people.”
After another welcome by lifelong church member Charlie Taylor, the opening prayer was said by visiting member Pastor Tringle.
“This is a year-long celebration,” Pastor Ryan Myhre said. “Each quarter we’re focusing on a different segment. We’re ‘Looking Back’ on our history and the faithfulness of God in the past; ‘Looking Up’ to God for what he has provided us; ‘Looking Out’ to our community that we hold dear; and ‘Looking Forward’ to what God will do through all of us.”
Former Sebring Mayor George Hensley read the proclamation for Shoop, who was unable to attend.
“Whereas, First Baptist Church of Sebring is commemorating its 100th church anniversary of Gospel ministry on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 as a glorious occasion to give praise and thanksgiving for the many abundant blessings that God has bestowed upon the many lives reached by this congregation…”
A few highlights of the past 100 years include purchasing a bus in 1947 to make trips out to Hendricks Field on Sunday to minister to the men and women at the air base and in 1950 radio broadcasting the “Good News” of Jesus.
Some of the more recent highlights include the Singing Christmas Tree, Upwards Basketball, the Sew-A-Thon and the 12 Hours of Sharing Ministry at Sebring International Raceway.
“I have been a member since 1958, when I was a child. There is so much history here in our church and the people we share it with. Some of their families were part of the first 24 who started the church and made a huge impact on our lives,” said Ned Hancock, longtime member.
The people attending with family ties to those original charter members include Joyce Jones Statler, Karen Miller Berry (Miller family), Dale Jones and Kelly McGee (Jones family).
On the stage was the shovel used for groundbreaking the current location.
“Lillian Jane Rogers Miller was the only surviving charter member at the time of the groundbreaking. This plaque with the date, Nov. 17, 1985, is engraved on the shovel,” said Karen Miller Berry.
After the proclamation ceremony, guests were treated to hot dogs and chips. They gathered around tables set under the trees to enjoy the afternoon with friends and church family members.