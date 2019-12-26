SEBRING — Start off the New Year on the right foot at Highlands Hammock State Park with a First Day Hike! Three guided walks are scheduled for Wednesday morning, Jan. 1. Two “off the beaten path” treks led by Ranger Laura McMullen, which include the Wild Lemon Trail and the Pine Hammock Trail, provide visitors the opportunity to walk historic trails in areas of the park restricted to public access. The trails were constructed during the New Deal era by the Civilian Conservation Corps and abandoned in the 1940s.
According to Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin, “The Wild Lemon Trail was heavily damaged in Hurricane Irma. Park staff and the Heartland Chapter of the Florida Trail Association worked very hard to clear debris so visitors may now walk a quarter-of-a-mile along this trail, and we are planning to eventually connect Wild Lemon to the historic Sweet Gum Trail after more restoration.”
Visitors may park in the Amphitheater Parking, walk through the Amphitheater and meet with Ranger McMullen at 8:30 a.m. at the back entrance on the Loop Road. Walking the half mile round trip on the Wild Lemon Trail will take approximately 45 minutes, and the level of difficulty is rated strenuous.
Pine Hammock Trail, the second hike, will begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Amphitheater parking area where visitors will walk approximately 10 minutes on the Loop Road to an unmarked entrance with Ranger McMullen. Slightly more than a quarter-of-a-mile in length, Pine Hammock joins the Young Hammock Trail and hikers will walk another quarter of a mile on it to return to the Loop and Amphitheater parking. The Pine Hammock walk is slightly less than one mile and will take approximately 45 minutes. Visitors will learn about fire ecology and the succession of pineland to hammock due to lack of lightning-ignited and prescribed fires. The degree of difficulty ranges from easy to moderate.
The third hike, Trek to the Historic Dam, is a leisurely stroll through forested wetlands along the park’s bike path to an historic dam within cypress swamp. Hikers will explore the ecology of hammocks and swamps. Visitors may chance seeing an alligator at the swamp and observe pileated woodpeckers and other birds. Visitors will meet Ranger Laura McMullen at 11 a.m. at the Mammal Kiosk located between the Young Hammock and Cypress Swamp Trails on the Loop Road. Parking is available on the bike path service road. The hike will cover 1.5 miles round trip and take between 45 minutes to an hour. The degree of difficulty of this field trip ranges from easy to moderate. Hikers completing all three treks will have walked three miles.
Registration for these field trips is requested. Sign up by calling the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 or via email to laura.mcmullen@dep.state.fl.us.
Following the First Day Hikes, the Monday Morning Nature Walks are scheduled to begin Jan. 6 at the Cypress Swamp Trail and continue through the end of March. Visitors may take a leisurely walk with volunteer trail guides Brian and Susan Woodworth as they explore park trails, observe birds, spot reptiles and discover what’s blooming.
These two self-taught naturalists actively scout trails in advance of their hikes and keep track of the areas where birds and other wildlife are most likely to be found. Migratory birds including songbirds such as robins and warblers that overwinter in the hammock are sighted in addition to woodpeckers, red-shouldered hawks, and water birds. Owls are sometimes heard.
January walks include the following: Richard Lieber Memorial Trail (Jan. 13), and Ancient Hammock Trail (Jan. 20). The Jan. 27 walk is planned for Lake June-in-Winter Scrub State Park. The walks are rated easy to moderate in difficulty. Visitors are instructed to meet at the parking areas of the Loop Road trailheads at 9:00 am. Walks normally take one hour to 90 minutes and registration is not required.
The Saturday Kids Discovery Nature Walks, which introduce children and young adults to the park, resume on Jan. 11. Hikes will be held on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. through the end of March. Highlands Hammock interpretive volunteers will lead youngsters aged 5 to 13 on exploratory hikes that incorporate scavenger hunts, bird watching and other activities created especially for children. Learn about plants, animals, habitats, food chains and more!
Sherwin stated, “This is an excellent opportunity for children to learn how to observe wildlife and sharpen their skills to explore nature, regardless of whether they are in the park or in their own backyards.” All children must be accompanied by an adult. Visitors are advised to meet in the picnic area near the Music in the Park Stage at 10 a.m. for first hike Jan. 11 on the Wild Orange Trail.
All other hikes are being held on trails located on the Loop Road and visitors will meet at the trailheads as follows: Richard Lieber Memorial Trail (Jan. 25), Ancient Hammock Trail (Feb. 8), Young Hammock Trail (Feb. 22), Richard Lieber Memorial Trail (March 14) and Ancient Hammock Trail (March 28). This schedule may be subject to change or cancellation so visitors are advised to call the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 to confirm the walks. Registration for the Saturday Kids field trips is requested. Sign up by calling the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 or via email to laura.mcmullen@dep.state.fl.us.
“We hope that visitors will take advantage of our many hiking field trips offered this year,” Sherwin remarked, and concluded by adding that “Hikers are reminded to dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes or hiking boots, long pants and protective clothing for all walks.” A hat, sunscreen, insect repellent, water, and snacks are also advised. Binoculars, field guides, walking sticks, and cameras are useful. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to 8 persons), $4 per single occupant vehicle, and $2 for bicyclists and visitors walking on foot apply.