Cadillac, a brand known for success and performance both on and off the racetrack, will serve as the title sponsor for the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring on Saturday, July 18 at Sebring International Raceway in Florida. The event will be the second race back for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series, following the WeatherTech 240 At Daytona on Saturday, July 4.
“High performance driving is part of Cadillac’s DNA. We have all missed racing and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see our DPi-V.R prototypes compete on the track again,” said Steve Carlisle, Cadillac president. “That’s why Cadillac is proud to support IMSA’s return to racing as the title sponsor of the July 18 race at Sebring, one of the world’s most iconic tracks.”
Prior to the race, the 2020 Cadillac CT5-V will serve as the official pace car. This marks the first pace car duties for the all-new compact luxury sedan, which went on sale earlier this year.
The 2020 Cadillac CT5-V pace car features:
• 360 horsepower and 405 lb.-ft. of torque derived from a high-output 3.0L twin-turbo engine, which uses low-inertia turbochargers to enhance power production across the rpm band
• 90 percent of peak torque at 1800 rpm
• 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision Shift and Dynamic Precision Mode
• Performance suspension with the fourth generation of Magnetic Ride Control
• Standard electronic limited slip differential, optimizing torque transfer across the differential
• Performance Traction Management and Launch Control
• Brembo front brakes, providing consistent high-performance braking in all conditions
• Nineteen-inch wheels and summer-only performance tires
• Unique IMSA Sebring graphics package
Cadillac Racing has had plenty of recent success on Florida tracks, winning two of the last three Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring races (2017, 2019) as well as four consecutive Rolex 24 At Daytona titles (2017-2020).
“Cadillac has been a Sebring and IMSA partner for years, and we’re grateful for their support of the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring,” said Wayne Estes, president and general manager of the Sebring International Raceway. “Adding this event to the season schedule is a tremendous benefit to Sebring and IMSA fans, and having never hosted an international touring series event in the summer at Sebring, this will be a new experience for all of us and one we are anxious to give to our fans and competitors.”