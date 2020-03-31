TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced on Monday the birth of their third child, Mamie. The first lady tweeted two photos to mark the arrival of their new daughter. In one photo, the newborn is wrapped in a blanket, and in the other, the smiling First Family of five is sitting together.
“Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mamie, to the world. At 7 lbs 4oz she was the smallest of the bunch, but she is already holding her own,” Casey DeSantis wrote in a tweet. The tweet did not detail when Mamie was born.
But during a news conference Monday morning in Miami-Dade County, the governor also alluded to the birth coming as the state and health-care system struggle to combat the novel coronavirus.
“It’s surreal being in a hospital during this time. I did not go into the delivery room because I didn’t want to burn PPE (personal protective equipment),” he said. “It was a kind of sad thing, but my wife and I both felt that was the right thing to do, because really there’s going to be people that need it more than us.”
With two toddlers, Mason and Madison, running around in the governor’s mansion, it has become a running quip of the governor to say the mansion has been baby-proofed to protect the irreplaceable history inside the building.
“Madison and Mason are so excited for their new baby sister!” Casey DeSantis tweeted.
The governor and the first lady announced that their family would be growing in late September, also via Twitter. They made the announcement by sharing a photo of an ultrasound image, on the couple’s 10-year anniversary.
“Looks like the governor’s mansion will have to stay baby-proofed for a little while longer,” the governor tweeted in September.