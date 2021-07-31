LAKE PLACID — The first female president of the Florida State Elks Association (FSEA) will deliver a policy speech at Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 Saturday evening.
FSEA President Suzi Simonelli, who oversees all the Elks Lodges in Florida, will introduce the new FSEA officers for 2021-22 and discuss the path forward for Elks Lodges, which are renowned for their local programs for feeding the hungry and other causes.
Dinner and speeches close out a Saturday that begins at 9:30 a.m. with a walking tour of Lake Placid’s famous building murals. That will be followed by lunch at Tabby’s Bar & Grill at 800 U.S. 27 South in Lake Placid.
The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, which is at 200 CR 621 in Lake Placid.
For more information, contact Crystel McCullough, the exalted ruler of the Lake Placid Lodge, at 863-464-1343.