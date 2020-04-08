This good news story sponsored by Bowmans Steel, 239-633-0026.
Dr. John Carson is passionate about the sport of fishing. He has fished in all 50 states in the United States and was the first person to have done so. He also has written a book about his adventures, “Goofy for Fishing.”
A seasonal resident, Carson divides his time between his home on Lake Istokpoga and his residence in Pennsylvania, where he worked with Johnson & Johnson as a senior research fellow until his retirement in 2004.
Carson had already fished in 25 states when he started thinking about catching a fish in each of the remaining states. One wintry day, when he couldn’t get out to fish, he mapped out the trip that would have involved fishing multiple states in one day.
“I showed it to my wife Betty, who keeps my fishing fantasies under modest control and is an enthusiastic and skillful angler. She said, ‘You’ve got to be insane’,” Carson said.
So the plan lay dormant until his retirement when he could accomplish it at a more leisurely pace, often accompanied by Betty. One of the ground rules of his quest, he is quick to point out, was that any fish, no matter how insignificant, counted as the fish for that particular state.
Carson is noted for being able to spin a yarn (mostly true) as well as throw a line; just ask his sons how Pop helped them stave off boredom on long car trips, when they were growing up. His storytelling ability is what led Carson to put his adventures into a book.
But Carson wasn’t interested in selling the book. “I just wanted to share the book with those fishing friends and family members who have accompanied me on my adventures,” he said. So Carson asked his publisher to print only 200 copies.
Carson’s first fishing adventure was with his Grandpa Osborne, who took him fishing on the Bear River in Wyoming. But it was on a pond in a park in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, when he was 10 or 11 years old, that Carson had his first successful independent fishing experience. “The thrill of the strike, although it was probably only a 14-inch largemouth bass, had me hooked on fishing forever,” Carson said.
After that, he took advantage of any opportunity to go fishing, whether it was with his dad, an avid fisherman; his Uncle Bunx, a boyhood idol; fellow students at the University of Illinois when he was in grad school, or on his own. His travels took him to Minnesota, the Ozarks, Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Colorado, Utah and South Dakota.
Upon completion of his Ph.D., Carson moved to Pennsylvania and embarked upon his career. He married Betty, and they had two children, Kenny and Bobby. They bought a home on the shores of the Schuylkill River, which enabled them to catch fish from their back yard.
They also bought a summer cabin at Sherman’s Creek near Carlisle, Pennsylvania. The creek held 13 different species of fish. “It was a great place to teach the boys who are today superb fisherman and to teach their children — our grandchildren,” Carson said. “The cabin experience was not only about fishing but also about birds and wildlife.”
During the years that he was working, Carson had the opportunity to go fishing in other destinations within Pennsylvania, as well as in Maine, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Virginia, Montana, Alaska, Massachusetts, and Florida. Sometimes he was with family and sometimes with friends or co-workers.
The final push, the remaining 25 states in which Carson had not yet caught a fish, were visited after he retired.
To Carson, “fishing is about the thrill of the strike, the battle with the fish, and solving the riddle of how and where to catch the fish. It’s about honing one’s skills and teaching those skills to others, especially kids.
“It’s about memories of valiant fish that bested you and thoughts about fish yet to be caught. It’a about having fun in the company of friends and family, communing with nature, enjoying the outdoors, and achieving inner peace.”