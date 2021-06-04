SEBRING — It was 20 years ago this past month that Highlands County’s various emergency agencies trained for a mass-casualty scenario.
Four months later, the whole nation had one with the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. In 2007, the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department received a piece of the World Trade Center.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey sent a section of an I-beam from the building to the volunteer fire department. Scott Mann, retired volunteer chief, said it was one of 150 sent in answer to local department requests all over the United States, to have a piece of the tragedy to memorialize the civilians and first responders who died there.
On Sept. 11 this year, West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department will have the I-beam set as a memorial at Station 10 on Hammock Road, fully accessible from the Hammock Road Trail. Fundraising began in earnest last year.
This week, the department added a “Hero Brick” sale for people to buy one of 343 bricks to honor each of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firefighters who died in the fire and collapse of the World Trade Center.
On Memorial Day weekend, on Sunday, West Sebring Fire sold a brick for the largely-unknown 344th firefighter: Fire Patrolman Keith Roma lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001, after saving 200 lives by making four separate trips up Tower 1 of the World Trade Center.
The New York Fire Patrol (NYFP) was a smaller-scale operation tasked with protecting property by covering valuable items with tarps during a fire incident and pumping excess water from buildings, according to FireRescue1.com. Both FDNY and NYFP worked together to save lives and livelihoods, and aside from the color of their helmets, there was little difference.
Six-year fire patrolman Keith Roma loved his job, FireRescue1.com states. En route to the World Trade Center, he called his father, Arnold Roma, a former patrolman, who also decided to grab his fire gear and head over to the towers to assist.
Keith Roma’s last words to his father were, “I’ll see you there.”
FireRescue1.com states that a photographer caught a photo of Keith Roma leading a group of evacuees down a flight of stairs with another fire patrolman. At one point, he reportedly carried a barefoot woman through the glass-strewn lobby.
He was last seen alive at the FDNY command post of Tower 1, and was found on Christmas Eve, surrounded by nine more evacuees he was attempting to escort to safety.
His name will be on the Hammock Road memorial, said Billy Kingston, a member of West Sebring Fire and full-time battalion chief for Highlands County Fire Rescue, of which West Sebring Station 10 is a part.
“This is not a West Sebring memorial. This is about a memorial for Highlands County to remember what happened on 9/11,” Kingston said. “What better place than on the multi-use path on Hammock Road?”
Kingston said local firefighters and their supporters will honor Roma and the other 343 on Sept. 11 with the Fallen Firefighters Stair Climb in the morning at Sebring International Raceway — to commemorate the 110 flights of stairs up the tower — followed by the memorial dedication that afternoon.
Between now and then, people can sign up to honor the fallen firefighters at $35 per person to participate in the stair climb and varying amounts to purchase a brick:
- A four-by-eight-inch brick for an individual ($50), business ($100) or featuring a firefighter hero’s name ($100).
- An eight-inch-square brick for an individual ($100), business ($200) or featuring a firefighter hero’s name ($200)
“Obviously we want to sell some [bricks],” Kingston said.
Each West Sebring member has a goal of selling 20 bricks each, Kingston said.
“We’ve got a pretty good response, so far,” Kingston said, including one who will lay the bricks at no cost. “We’ve got a couple more in the pipe that we’re looking at and still looking for more.”
Bricks can be purchased at www.bricksrus.com/order/westsebring/.