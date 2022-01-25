TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – First Lady Casey DeSantis has announced the theme for this year’s Black History Month contests will be Celebrating African-American Contributions to Florida’s History and released information regarding the student art and essay contests, as well as the Excellence in Education awards. Black History Month is celebrated each year in the month of February.
“Black History Month is an opportunity for students to learn about the contributions African-Americans have made throughout Florida’s history,” DeSantis said. “Over the next month, we will be honoring these contributions and their benefits to Florida’s communities. I encourage all Florida students to join us by participating in this month’s art and essay contests.”
DeSantis is inviting students to participate in academic and creative contests throughout the month. Students in grades K-3 can participate in an art contest and students in grades 4-12 can participate in an essay contest. Additionally, students, parents, teachers and principals are invited to nominate full-time educators of all student grades for the Black History Month Excellence in Education Award.
The Black History Month Art Contest is open to all K-3 students in Florida. Each student will submit original, two-dimensional artwork based on this year’s theme. Two winners will be selected.
The Black History Month Essay Contest is open to all grade 4-12 students in Florida. Each student will submit one essay no longer than 500 words based on this year’s theme. Three winners will be selected: one elementary school student (grades 4-5), one middle school student (grades 6-8) and one high school student (grades 9-12). Each winner will receive a 4-Year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.
DeSantis’ Black History Month Excellence in Education Award Contest is open to all full-time educators in an elementary, middle or high school in Florida. Three winners will be selected: one elementary school teacher (grades K-5), one middle school teacher (grades 6-8) and one high school teacher (grades 9-12). Nominations may be submitted by a principal, teacher, parent/guardian or student.
Student contest forms and educator nomination forms must be mailed to Volunteer Florida or submitted online at www.FloridaBlackHistory.com [volunteerflorida.us5.list-manage.com]. To mail, send to Volunteer Florida, Black History Month Committee, 1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250, Tallahassee, FL 32308. All entries must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. If mailing, consider the time necessary to ensure the submission is received by Volunteer Florida’s office no later than the aforementioned deadline.
For more information about the contests, visit www.FloridaBlackHistory.com [volunteerflorida.us5.list-manage.com].