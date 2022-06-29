LAKE PLACID — The First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid hosted a Faith & Family centered Father’s Day Car Show with the Lake Country Cruisers Car Club. The Cruisers managers – Ron Ellerman, Pete Richie and Scott Teeters – all thought it would be a beautiful way to share the local car culture within a family environment that is a celebration of fathers. First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid Pastors Ray Cameron and Drew Severance agreed and made it happen.
The car show was Father’s Day morning, from 9 a.m. until noon and was held on the grassy courtyard in front of The Genesis Center in downtown Lake Placid. As it was Father’s Day, the church had a special 10 a.m. service and graciously provided hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, ice cream, lemonade, and ice water to everyone in attendance. The weather started out warm and was hot by noon, so everyone appreciated and enjoyed the cold drinks, ice cream, and sandwiches.
Approximately 30 cars filled the courtyard representing a delightful spread of automobiles from classic vintage cars to hot rods, and Corvettes. By 11 a.m. when the church service was over, parishioners strolled about the courtyard in their Sunday finest. Several Cruisers brought their dogs and it was so nice to see so many children.
It was a delightful way to start Father’s Day and there might be a similar car show after New Year’s when the weather is nicer.