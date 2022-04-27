AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 1, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Spiritual Warfare” based on II Corinthians 10:1-6. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “Behold the Son of God.”
On Wednesday, Bible study is at 10 a.m. Pastor Johnson will be teaching on the book of Revelation. On Saturday, Kid’s Klub will be from 10 a.m. until noon at the home of Pastor Johnson.
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St., the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For more information, call 863-453-3242.