SEBRING — From one end of the county to the other, law enforcement, EMS personnel and firefighters were busy helping civilians in need on Wednesday night.
About 9 p.m. Highlands County Fire Rescue units from Sun N Lakes were called to a single car crash on County Road 29 and Holmes Avenue in Lake Placid. When the first responders arrived, they found a four-door car that ran into a power pole, snapping it in two. Power lines were strewn on the ground. They did not find a driver in the car or at the scene.
Duke Energy was called in and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office closed CR 29 in both directions. The county’s Road and Bridge Department set detour and road closure signs.
Florida Highway Patrol investigated the wreck and arrested Danny Eugene Molter, 44, of Lake Placid for leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and resisting an officer. A witness told the trooper they saw a middle-age man leave the vehicle and jump over the downed lines. The sheriff’s deputy told the trooper the identity of the car’s owner. When contact was made with the owner, he told the trooper Molter was driving it and Molter had just returned to his residence stating he left the scene of a crash.
The trooper and deputy headed to the residence where the man who opened the door made it known that Molter was in the house hiding. Molter was arrested by the trooper and taken to a local hospital for clearance before he was taken to the county jail.
About 6:30 p.m. there was a two-vehicle crash that involved a county ambulance and a civilian driver. The HCSO report was not available on Thursday morning, so there are few details. According to HCFR Chief Mar Bashoor, an ambulance and engine from the Sun ‘N Lake station were responding to a cardiac arrest call and were crossing the intersection to Valerie Boulevard when the crash happened.
The ambulance personnel were transported to the hospital to be checked out as well as the civilian driver of the other car, who was stable.
The ambulance was not the new model the county acquired, but a 2014 unit that was to be put into reserve. Bashoor said the county will get estimates on whether it is salvageable.
Also, on Wednesday evening, a man was found dead in his vehicle on Pompano Drive in Sebring, according to HCSO’s public information officer. The man was not involved in any type of accident.