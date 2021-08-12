SEBRING — First Sebring Church has The Unapologetic Kitchen sending out orders from their fellowship hall, and has renewed their efforts to plant a community garden.
Meanwhile, the church has seen as many as 80 cars or more — 150-200 families — visit the church on the first and third Saturdays of each month for food. Pastor David Juliano said a partnership with the United Way of Central Florida and Feeding Tampa Bay has made them a drop-off spot for food since January, as much as 8,000-10,000 pounds of vegetables given away each time, along with protein purchased from local food banks.
It’s a ripple effect of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act where the United Way received federal funds to expand its End Hunger initiative with three food distribution sites in Highlands County. First Sebring Church is one.
Feeding Tampa Bay, part of the national Feeding America network, focuses on providing food to hundreds of thousands of food insecure families in the 10-county area of West Central Florida.
Juliano said $18,000 of the $22,000 allocation for their site goes to Feeding Tampa Bay to bring in the vegetables. The church uses some of the remaining funds to buy protein from Heartland Food Bank to go with the meals. United Way officials said in November that the bulk of the $4,000 would go to administration, marketing and training.
Assistant Pastor Rich Storts said those vegetables come in on eight to 12 pallets and have since January. Cars start lining up at 7:30 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. distributions, as many as 45 side by side in the church parking lot, and the rest stretching both directions down adjacent streets like East Center Avenue, as far as the Circle.
“It’s fun. There are a lot of church people who help out,” said José Rodriguez of 413 Inspired Barber Shop, noting that some are not church people, but recruits from the community. “We try to get the community to help out.”
Why so many people?
“It’s just a matter of pure need,” said Storts, adding that all the families have kids. “We’ve made relationships with them.”
Two women of the church walk up and down the line of cars asking if anyone would like them to pray with the family.
“Ninety percent of the people say, ‘Yes,’” Storts said.
A lot of family needs pour out of those prayers, he said.
Many of the families have been brought to the church through community outreach, Storts said, including prayer groups and Bible studies run by members of the community.
Rodriguez said, with access to Heartland Food Bank, he’s set up a food pantry in his shop on South Ridgewood Drive.
One of the things he has done through Bible studies and outreach includes bringing young men to the church for basketball and prayer. He and others have put together care packages, a week’s worth of toiletries, to carry into the community and hand out to anyone who might need one, and then pray with them.
He said the church has also had “Dinner Church,” on occasion — inviting non-church goers to join members at a dinner, complete with a 15-minute sermon from Storts.
“Our new thing is relationships with God,” Rodriguez said, more than just having people read the Bible or come to church. “We’re trying to reach souls.”
Juliano said the community garden has been moving slowly, but it’s moving. Organizers hope to have fencing in place soon, and are working to get contractors out to pour the slab for the prayer chapel that will sit near the site.
They hope to have the garden itself planted by September, possibly to have vegetables by the end of the year.