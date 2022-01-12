LAKE PLACID – Tuesday morning saw the first traffic fatality of the new year. Although Florida Highway Patrol did not have the crash report completed before press time Tuesday, the FHP website confirmed a fatality took place.
The crash was dispatched at 9:02 a.m. and FHP shows their arrival at 9:23 a.m. on State Road 70 near the Highlands-DeSoto County line. Traffic was stopped for hours and detoured through the Placid Lakes subdivision via Placid Lakes Boulevard.
By mid-afternoon, FHP’s website showed SR 70 still closed.
In 2020, the first fatality on county roads was on Jan. 7, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun. At least 37 fatalities occurred on county roads last year.
More details will be made available when the accident report is completed.