An Oct. 10th letter suggested that people are wearing masks for a multitude of irrational reasons including vanity.
Do not judge the 25-year-old man wearing a mask – he has a wife at home expecting their firstborn child.
Do not judge the teenager wearing a mask – she lives with her 80-year-old diabetic grandmother.
Do not judge the senior citizen wearing a mask – she is living with COPD.
Do not judge the 30-year-old woman wearing a mask – she is the nurse that works in the ICU caring for people who did not wear a mask.
Lastly, Ecclesiastes 1:2 was the Oct 10th author's final thought.
Matthew 7:1 is more fitting for these times.
Jerry Youngman
Sebring