Fish die-off hits Lake Josephine

LAKE PLACID — Homeowners on the shores of Lake Josephine are wondering why so many fish are dying in the lake.
Lake Josephine, which has three distinct bodies of water connected by channels, has a total surface area of about 1,300 acres. The dead fish began appearing on Wednesday before Thanksgiving, said Ken Anderson, who lives on the lake.
“We have lived in this home on Lake Josephine for 35 years and never have we seen anything like this, except when they partially drained the lake a dozen or so years ago,” Anderson said.
The fish appear to be shiners, which are eaten by bass and other larger fish.
In Florida, the vast majority of fish kills are caused by one or more natural causes. The most common are low dissolved oxygen levels, spawning fatalities, mortality due to cold temperature, and fish parasites or diseases. On occasion, toxic algae blooms may be the cause.
Someone at the lake reported the dead fish to the Florida Wildlife Commission.
“Our staff are aware and are looking into this incident,” Melody Kilborn, southwest regional public information director with the FWC, told the Highlands News-Sun on Monday.
Meanwhile, residents will live with the effects of the kill.
“Other than floating, smelling fish and more buzzards than usual, everything appears normal,” Anderson said.